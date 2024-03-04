Paris 2024 Unveils Art Deco-Style Posters Inspired By Famous Landmarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, March 5 (IANS) The iconic posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, designed by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni, were revealed at the Musee d'Orsay.

A giant version of the posters went on display at the well-known art museum and will remain there until March 10 for visitors from all over the world.

The respective posters for the Olympics and Paralympics could be seen as separate works but also complement each other to form a "double poster", which reflects the idea that the two Games are equal and connected, reports Xinhua.

"For the first time at the Summer Games, the Iconic Posters take the form of a diptych, with the same artistic direction. They are two independent posters telling the story of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, when placed side by side, tell the whole story of Paris 2024," said Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee.

With the rich details, the posters showed a dream-like portrayal of a stadium city, echoing the Paris 2024 slogan "Games wide open" and reflecting the organizers' ambition: bringing sport into the city.

Several elements, symbols, and values representing Paris 2024, Olympism, and Paralympism are featured on the posters, including symbols of the Games, special designs and renovations from Paris 2024, and iconic elements representing Paris and France. All the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines can also be found on the posters.

This spectacular landscape invites spectators to dive in and discover a whole range of different details and miniature scenes that form a fascinating and extremely colorful whole.

"When I was asked to design the Iconic Posters for Paris 2024, I immediately imagined a city stadium open to the world, a suspended time in which you can wander through microcosms where Parisian monuments and sporting disciplines joyfully coexist," said Gattoni.

The posters will be available to purchase at the Musee d'Orsay and on the Paris 2024 shop website. From March 5, they will also be made available within Paris 2024 stores and FNAC, a partner of the Paris 2024 Games.

"It's an incredible opportunity to have my work shown to the world, it's great. It's very important to me that a piece of art has a life in its own time," said Gattoni, who spent around 2,000 hours on finishing the posters.