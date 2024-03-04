Azerbaijan Joins Global Methane Pledge Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
On February 28, Azerbaijan announced that it has joined the
"Global Methane Pledge" initiative, which includes voluntary
obligations of states to reduce global methane emissions.
According to Azernews, Azerbaijan is ready to join joint
international efforts aimed at reducing global methane emissions by
at least 30 percent by 2030.
The Global Methane Pledge is an initiative put forward by the
United States and the European Union (EU) as a global commitment to
reduce methane emissions at the COP26 Climate Change Conference
held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in 2021. The Global Methane Pledge
aims to limit methane emissions by a total of 30 percent by 2030
compared to 2020 levels. Currently, 155 countries have signed up to
this international commitment and account for nearly half of global
methane pollution.
Azerbaijan ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change in 1995, and the Kyoto Protocol of the Convention in 2000,
joining international efforts to mitigate the negative effects of
global climate change. In the Nationally Determined Contributions
(NDC) document, Azerbaijan has set the goal of maintaining a 35
percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to
the base year (1990) as its contribution to initiatives to mitigate
the effects of global climate change. In the document updated in
2023, as a new commitment, the reduction of greenhouse gas
emissions by 40 percent by 2050 is targeted. In addition, it was
announced that the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions will
be transformed into a decarbonization zone by 2050.
Joining the "Global Methane Pledge" of our country,
distinguished by its activity in the fight against global climate
changes, will further strengthen its position as a reliable "green"
energy partner in the world. As a responsible member of the
international community, Azerbaijan always provides significant
support and contribution to the joint action of states related to
global climate policy, and encourages more efforts for "green"
goals. Commitment to the commitments, successful activities and new
initiatives within the framework of the "Solidarity for a Green
World" initiative announced by the President of Azerbaijan,
recognize Azerbaijan as a successful example of a major
contribution to global climate policy. The hosting of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to our country is also a clear
manifestation of the international appreciation and trust shown to
this activity.
MENAFN04032024000195011045ID1107933500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.