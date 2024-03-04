Azerbaijan Joins Global Methane Pledge Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

On February 28, Azerbaijan announced that it has joined the "Global Methane Pledge" initiative, which includes voluntary obligations of states to reduce global methane emissions.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan is ready to join joint international efforts aimed at reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.

The Global Methane Pledge is an initiative put forward by the United States and the European Union (EU) as a global commitment to reduce methane emissions at the COP26 Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in 2021. The Global Methane Pledge aims to limit methane emissions by a total of 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. Currently, 155 countries have signed up to this international commitment and account for nearly half of global methane pollution.

Azerbaijan ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995, and the Kyoto Protocol of the Convention in 2000, joining international efforts to mitigate the negative effects of global climate change. In the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) document, Azerbaijan has set the goal of maintaining a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to the base year (1990) as its contribution to initiatives to mitigate the effects of global climate change. In the document updated in 2023, as a new commitment, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050 is targeted. In addition, it was announced that the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions will be transformed into a decarbonization zone by 2050.

Joining the "Global Methane Pledge" of our country, distinguished by its activity in the fight against global climate changes, will further strengthen its position as a reliable "green" energy partner in the world. As a responsible member of the international community, Azerbaijan always provides significant support and contribution to the joint action of states related to global climate policy, and encourages more efforts for "green" goals. Commitment to the commitments, successful activities and new initiatives within the framework of the "Solidarity for a Green World" initiative announced by the President of Azerbaijan, recognize Azerbaijan as a successful example of a major contribution to global climate policy. The hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to our country is also a clear manifestation of the international appreciation and trust shown to this activity.