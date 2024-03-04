Bomb Threat: 2 Schools In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Kanchipuram Get Threat Call

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The PSBB Millennium School in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and another private school in Kanchipuram have received hoax bomb threats, reported the News Minute on 4 March.

Reports claim that PSBB received the threat through an email on 3 March's night, while the private school in Kanchipuram was threatened through a phone call on the morning of 4 March.

The bomb squads deployed in both schools did not find any explosives.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE UpdatesEarlier on 8 February too, a several schools in Chennai had received bomb threats. Following this, Bomb Detection and Disposal teams were deployed to search the premises of DAV, Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St Marys' School in Parrys. However, it was later confirmed that the schools received hoax bomb threats 15 schools in Bengaluru had also received similar bomb threats through email in December 2023. When police tried to trace the code of the program used to send the mails, they were not able to determine who was responsible for sending it on 1 March, a blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru at around 12:55 pm. It injured several people and caused severe damage to the building.A case was registered at the HAL Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act against an unidentified person probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Commenting on the NIA probe, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Monday said there is \"nothing wrong\" in the Union Home Ministry handing over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the NIA said they are open to probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.\"Whatever it is, we are open for investigation. We have a very great police team here in Karnataka. If they have given it to the NIA, there is nothing wrong in it...,\" Kharge told ANI on Monday agency inputs.

MENAFN04032024007365015876ID1107932700