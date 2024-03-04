Japan increases Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) In a decisive move, Japan has announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as disclosed by its foreign ministry on Friday. The latest measures involve a comprehensive ban on trade with an additional 29 Russian entities, along with the inclusion of 12 individuals, seven organizations, and a bank on Japan's asset-freeze list. The sanctions were introduced in collaboration with the G7, emphasizing Japan's commitment to contributing to a just and enduring peace in Ukraine.



During a press briefing on Friday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi underlined the collaborative approach taken with the G7 nations in determining the new sanctions. He stated, "Japan will continue to work together with the international community, including the G7," as reported by Bloomberg. The sanctions notably target key entities such as Russian defense contractors Kalashnikov and Almaz-Antey, financial institution Tinkoff Bank, and the United Shipbuilding Corporation.



The scope of the sanctions extends to various sectors, encompassing entities like the shipping line Atomflot, train manufacturer Uralvagonzavod, asphalt supplier Basalt, aircraft engine maker Aviadvigatel, drone manufacturer Aeroscan, sensor maker Neva Electronics, and semiconductor supplier Angstrem, among others.



Additionally, the measures include a ban on diamond trade, following the G7's initial announcement in December. The prohibition, effective from January 1, restricts the delivery of non-industrial diamonds from Russia to G7 and European Union markets. The second phase, implemented on March 1, applies to natural Russian diamonds of one carat and above, processed in third countries.



Japan's move to expand sanctions aligns with the international community's broader efforts to exert economic pressure on Russia, signaling a concerted stance against its actions in Ukraine.



The implications of these measures on diplomatic relations and global economic dynamics are likely to be closely observed in the coming weeks.



