Dibakar Banerjee Auditioned 6,000 Actors For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', auditioned more than 6,000 actors for different roles in the upcoming sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Dibakar took up a very specific process to pick the best talent who can not only justify the role but also fit best in the story.

A source said:“Dibakar Banerjee took the audition of around 6,000 actors to find the best fit for the role. Before the audition also, he was very particular about the kind of character that he was writing and the in-depth research that he went into. For one of the stories that is based on a YouTuber, Dibakar along with Ektaa R Kapoor went through a lot of images and videos of different kinds of YouTubers from across India for around 10 to 12 hours for a couple of days.”

The film is a sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit 'Love Sex aur Dhokha', which marked Dibakar's third directorial after his first two movies 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' both of which clinched National Film Awards.

The sequel naturally is highly anticipated for its first part broke new grounds in storytelling in Hindi cinema with a highly experimental filmmaking approach.

The source further mentioned:“They saw their dialect, the way they acted, and the way they interacted with their audience, which helped them to grasp what particular things they wanted in that particular character. This is also a reason they wanted raw faces as this film is going to talk about the audiences and the so called influencers who were common and became internet sensation in a short span. Dibakar wanted the actors to resonate with the audiences.”

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will release on April 19.