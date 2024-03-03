An Average S. Korean Spending Over 40 Hours On Youtube In A Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 4 (IANS) One South Korean user spent over 40 hours on global video streaming platform YouTube on average in January, surpassing the mark for the first time, industry data showed on Monday.

South Koreans users on Android and iOS systems collectively spent a record 111.9 billion minutes on YouTube in January, according to a sample survey by mobile market research firm Wiseapp-Retail-Goods.

The figure more than doubled the 51.9 billion minutes tallied in January 2019, reports Yonhap news agency.

Over the past five years, the monthly average of time on YouTube per person also nearly doubled to 40 hours from 21 hours.

It is the first time that the monthly average has topped the 40-hour threshold in South Korea, the company said.

The increase in YouTube usage came in line with a rise in the application's user base in the country.

In December, YouTube became the most used mobile platform in South Korea with 45.65 million monthly active users (MAUs), outstripping Kakao, the country's top mobile messenger, at 45.56 million MAUs, according to the mobile index data from industry tracker IGAWorks.

YouTube also ranked as the most-used mobile platform here in January and February.