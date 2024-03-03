Senate Revises Civil Retirement Provisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) -- The Senate has returned a bill amending the Civil Retirement Law of 2019 to the Lower House of Parliament, following the latter's rejection in February 2020 due to concerns over the addition of new retirement categories imposing additional financial burdens on the treasury.According to the Senate's decision, the draft law must encompass civil retirement provisions for every employee in a top-tier position, including those with compensation packages equivalent to that of a working minister, as well as presidents, full-time council members of anybody or authority, and executive directors of public institutions, provided they have prior service periods governed by the Civil Retirement Law. This inclusion aims to rectify the disadvantages experienced by these groups following the implementation of amendments to the Civil Retirement Law No. (34) of 2018.Furthermore, the Senate has given its nod to the draft Social Development Law, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to social protection issues, the clarification of fundraising activities for individuals, and the importance of swift regulatory implementation.An amendment to the electoral law has also been approved, designed to ensure representation by facilitating the victory of political lists in competitive districts, with adjustments to the vote threshold to accommodate the required list victories.Additionally, the law guaranteeing the right to access information has been revised to align with international standards, including the restructuring of the Information Council and the classification of confidential information.