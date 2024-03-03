               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Attorneys In Musk's Pay Case Seek Six Billion In Tesla Shares


3/3/2024 12:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lawyers who represented shareholders and made void Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's compensation plan valued at $56 billion have asked on Friday to be paid in shares of the company worth almost $6 billion, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The lawyers on the winning side of the verdict asked for the approval of the record-breaking payment of $5.6 billion in Tesla stock in a filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, stating that while such an award would be "unprecedented" the size of the award is in line "because the value of the benefit to Tesla that plaintiff's counsel achieved was massive," the plaintiff's lead attorney Greg Varallo wrote.

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathleen McCormick voided Musk's compensation plan in January, siding with Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who alleged that the Tesla board of directors breached its fiduciary duties by awarding Musk with a $56 billion compensation package.

MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107926950

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search