Bayern And Freiburg Share The Spoils

(MENAFN- AzerNews) FC Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw by SC Freiburg in their
2,000th Bundesliga game on Friday night. Christian Günter put the
hosts ahead, Mathys Tel levelling the scores before half-time, Azernews reports.
Jamal Musiala handed Bayern the lead, but Lucas Höler's late
goal meant the spoils were shared at the Europa-Park Stadion,
according to One Football.
The Bavarians started with Manuel Neuer in goal and Joshua
Kimmich, Minjae Kim, Eric Dier and Raphaël Guerreiro in defence.
Aleksander Pavlović and Leon Goretzka anchored a midfield featuring
Tel, Thomas Müller and Musiala, with Harry Kane up front. Konrad
Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Dayot
Upamecano took over from Kimmich, Guerreiro, Müller and Musiala in
the second half.
Freiburg got off to the better start and took the lead when
Neuer made a strong save to deny Roland Sallai and the latter's
follow-up hit the bar, but Bayern failed to clear the ball and
Günter netted. Neuer then denied Günter a second before Vincenzo
Grifo fired wide.
Munich slowly but surely found their feet, Musiala seeing two
efforts blocked before Tel's sumptuous curler from the edge of the
box found the far corner of the net. Keeper Noah Atubolu saved from
Goretzka and Kimmich as the teams turned round with the score
level.
Kane fired just wide and Maximilian Eggestein aimed too high at
the other end. Tel saw a shot deflected behind before Eggestein
miscued and Kane blasted over.
Atubolu denied Musiala and Kane saw a header cleared off the
line from the ensuing corner, but a goal was coming and arrived
when Musiala wriggled his way past a number of defenders before
finding the far corner of the net to crown his solo run. Eggestein
headed wide, but Michael Gregoritsch invited Höler to beat Neuer
with a fine half-volley just minutes from the end.
The result means Bayern have 54 points from 24 matches, seven
short of Leverkusen, who take on Köln on Sunday. The Bavarians will
be back in action on Tuesday when they entertain Lazio in the
Champions League last 16 return leg.
