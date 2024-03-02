Baku-Hosted Meetings On Southern Gas Corridor In Italian Media Spotlight

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial
Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial
Meeting, held in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, hit the
headlines in the media outlets of Italy such as Energia Italia,
Agenzia Nova, il Secolo XIX, Borsa Italiana, Green Economy Agency, Azernews reports.
The articles highlighted the meeting between Minister of
Environment and Energy Security of Italy Gilberto Pichetto Fratin
and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Italian news portals hailed the importance of the Southern
Gas Corridor and the TAP pipeline for Europe and Italy, saying that
Italy has imported 26 billion cubic meters of gas through the TAP
pipeline since its commissioning at the end of 2020, and TAP's
transmission capacity will be increased by 1.2 billion cubic meters
from 2026.
The articles also mentioned that Baku would host the 29th
(COP29) session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change this year. (Azertag)
