Video: First Ever Agri-Med Science Congress Concludes At SKUAST-K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The three-day JK Agri-Med Science Congress, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir, concluded on Thursday with a fervent call for increased collaboration between medical and agricultural sciences.

SKUAST-K to establish 'School of One Health Programme' in India: VC SKUAST-K

Over 150 medical experts, 700 attendees participate in mega Agri-Med Congress.