               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: First Ever Agri-Med Science Congress Concludes At SKUAST-K


3/2/2024 8:11:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The three-day JK Agri-Med Science Congress, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir, concluded on Thursday with a fervent call for increased collaboration between medical and agricultural sciences.

SKUAST-K to establish 'School of One Health Programme' in India: VC SKUAST-K

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 150 medical experts, 700 attendees participate in mega Agri-Med Congress.

MENAFN02032024000215011059ID1107925715

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search