Video: First Ever Agri-Med Science Congress Concludes At SKUAST-K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The three-day JK Agri-Med Science Congress, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir, concluded on Thursday with a fervent call for increased collaboration between medical and agricultural sciences.
SKUAST-K to establish 'School of One Health Programme' in India: VC SKUAST-K
ADVERTISEMENT
Over 150 medical experts, 700 attendees participate in mega Agri-Med Congress.
MENAFN02032024000215011059ID1107925715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.