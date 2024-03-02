Kazakhstan's Kazmunaygas Eyes Significant Gas Production Surge By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company)
plans to increase gas production, as stated in a statement of the
Chairman of the Board of KMG Magzum Mirzagaliyev, published by the
press service of the joint-stock company, Azernews reports.
"In addition to active geological exploration and stabilization
of oil production levels, the company's priority is to increase gas
production and its commercialization. KMG is actively working to
explore and launch new fields. We understand the importance of gas
production for Kazakhstan. Consumption in the country is growing
rapidly. Therefore, we have now begun developing the company's Gas
Strategy, within the framework of which it is planned to increase
gas production from both operating and exploration assets," he
said.
As Mirzagaliyev noted, at the moment, the growth potential,
according to KMG estimates, could amount to an additional 6.7
billion cubic meters of gas per year by 2030, excluding large
projects (Tengiz, Karachaganak, Kashagan).
"Last year, we already launched three new gas fields:
Rozhkovskoye in the West Kazakhstan region, Aksay Yuzhny in the
Kyzylorda region and Eastern Urikhtau in the Aktobe region," he
said.
According to him, in addition to the listed projects, the Gas
Strategy includes the Central Urikhtau field with a production
potential of up to 900 million cubic meters of gas per year, the
Western Prorva and Kalamkas fields (up to 1.1 billion cubic meters
per year).
"KMG is also implementing exploration projects that could
potentially increase the level of natural gas production: the
Karaton Podsolevoy and Turgay Paleozoy areas, where, as I have
already noted, exploration wells are planned to be drilled in
2024," Mirzagaliyev noted.
Meanwhile, the volume of oil and gas condensate production by
KazMunayGas amounted to 23.5 million tons (486,000 barrels per day)
in 2023. The volume of oil and gas condensate production grew by
6.5 percent from 2022.
At the same time, natural and related gas output climbed by 14.8
percent over the reporting period, reaching 9.45 billion cubic
meters.
