First 'Pakistan Zindabad', Now Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: BJP Accuses Congress Of Compromising Karnataka's Safety

low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe has sparked a strong response from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Condemning the bomb blast, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the Karnataka State President of BJP,

expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Karnataka under the Congress government's rule and accused it of compromising the safety of the state's residents in the name of appeasement politics. The BJP also demanded that the government should hand over the investigation of the blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) immediately.

"BJP strongly condemns the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe that happened today. BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah without further delay the state government should hand over this investigation to NIA immediately. It is very unfortunate that state of Karnataka for the first time is facing such a situation. The Congress government's appeasement politics has stooped to such a level that today it is threatening the security of the people of Karnataka. I strongly demand and urge CM to act immediately without any further delay,"

Yediyurappa said in a press conference.

This statement from BJP came hours after

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that investigations are underway to determine the cause and nature of the explosion at the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. He suggested that it could have been triggered by an "improvised explosive device." Siddaramaiah assured that those responsible will be identified, and firm measures will be taken against them.

While addressing the media, Yediyurappa highlighted a series of incidents, including the controversial statement by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following a cooker blast in Mangalore, where he seemingly absolved those involved. The BJP leader raised questions about the government's handling of threats and violence during the celebration of Tipu Jayanti in Shivamoga district, emphasizing the apparent reluctance to take action against anti-social and anti-national elements due to minority appeasement.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has become great threat for the security of Kannadigas in Karnataka. I claim this because when cooker blast took place in Mangalore couple of months after Congress government came to power, the immediate statement by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that the people involved in this cooker blast are innocent people. So literally, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gave a clean chit to anti-social and anti-national elements," the BJP state chief said.

He further added, "The episode that took place in Shivamoga district during the celebration of Tipu Jayanti. In broad daylight anti-social, anti-national elements threatened Hindu people. They pelted stones in the houses of Hindu people, they literally barged into the houses of Hindu people. Yet, the Congress government did not initiate action against these anti-social elements simply because minority will be upset."

In his statement, Yediyurappa also pointed to the recent Rajya Sabha election, where individuals openly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' inside Vidhana Soudha. He criticized the Home Minister's response, calling for a delay in action until the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is available. Yediyurappa alleged that the government is attempting to conceal the truth by possibly creating a misleading FSL report, compromising the state's security to avoid upsetting minority communities.

"Last week during Rajya Sabha election, few anti-national elements openly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' inside Vidhana Soudha and still Congress government is not able to take any action against these anti-national elements. More importantly, the Home Minister gives a statement, 'No let's wait for FSL report'. I am told the FSL report is ready in the hands of the government today. According to my information, FSL report has clearly mentions that these anti-national elements shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad'. But the state government is trying to hide the fact. They are not releasing the FSL report. Infact, they are trying to create one more bogus FSL report today or tomorrow. By doing this, they are supporting all these anti-national elements simply because the minority people living in Karnataka will be upset with the Congress party," he strongly remarked.

The state president called for urgent and transparent action to address the security threats faced by Karnataka, asserting that the safety of the people should be prioritized over political considerations. The BJP's stance underscores growing concerns over the impact of appeasement politics on the state's security and calls for a swift, impartial investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

The bomb blast resulted in nine individuals sustaining injuries. Following the incident, authorities initiated a investigation, considering all possible angles after ruling out an earlier suspected gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

Police are now focusing on a bag found at the eatery, which may have contained an improvised explosive device (IED) that caused the blast. In response to the situation, both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been informed and are actively involved in the matter. Local NIA officials promptly arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation.

State police chief Alok Mohan described the explosion as a "bomb blast" and said nobody was seriously injured.

"At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police Commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," he said after visiting the spot.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, the Co-Founder & Managing Director of Rameshwaram Cafe, informed a Kannada news channel that the blast took place in the vicinity where customers typically wash their hands. She explained that a stand for waste collection is situated in that area. According to her account, the explosion originated from a bag placed by an individual from outside the cafe premises. A CCTV footage capturing the incident depicted the explosion, ensuing smoke, and customers and bystanders fleeing the scene in a state of panic.

Meanwhile,

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "The bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru is yet another glaring example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka ever since CM @siddaramaiah led @INCKarnataka Govt came to power in the state."

"Wherever the Congress comes to power, the terrorists and anti-national elements feel emboldened because of its policy of unabashed and unbridled appeasement. The Congress govt should first ensure 'guarantee' of safety and security to the people of Karnataka," he added in a post on X.

Initially, there were suspicions that a gas leak might have caused the blast; however, the Fire department dismissed this possibility after discovering a bag at the scene. Consequently, the police began investigating all aspects of the incident. Both a bomb disposal squad and forensic teams were deployed to the location to gather evidence and assess the situation. Additionally, authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to determine if any suspicious activity occurred in and around the cafe prior to the blast.