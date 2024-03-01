YAS HEAT RACING SECURE BEST EVER FINISH IN FORMULA 4 UAE CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Yas Heat's Keanu Al Azhari secured third place finish in championship after season-long battle for title with multiple race victories.

Rookie starlet Zack Scoular and Al Azhari wrap up F4 UAE season in style to secure team's best ever finish in championship.

Meanwhile, Yas Heat Racing ambassador Rashid Al Dhaheri completed his career's best F4 championship finish in 2024, with the Emirati driver securing five podium finishes across the campaign including a sensational racing victory at Yas Marina Circuit in the penultimate round before a final race victory to conclude the season and a win at the final round at the Dubai Autodrome.

Rookie starlet Zack Scoular delivered a noteworthy performance in his debut season with the Abu Dhabi-based team, consistently achieving top 15 finishes across the campaign to finish his first season to earn an impressive 5th place finish in the Rookie standings.

Matthew Norman, Team Principal, Yas Heat Racing commented:“It's been a brilliant effort from our young drivers and the full team in our second season. There have been signs of strong progress from our debut campaign, and to achieve the consistency in our performances has been tremendous.

“The historic race wins that the Yas Heat family enjoyed and experienced across this season will live long in the memory, and we are eagerly looking forward to how we shape up for the coming months and plan for the 2025 season.”

