President Ilham Aliyev Receives Italian Minister Of Environment And Energy Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the
Italian Republic Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who is participating in
the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his
victory in the presidential election and on securing the hosting of
COP29 in Azerbaijan.
The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.
Saying that his country currently holds the presidency of the G7
format this year, the Italian minister stressed the importance for
Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, to participate in the special
meeting of G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment
within this partnership format, and extended an invitation in this
regard.
During the meeting, the sides touched on the economic relations
between the two countries and praised the collaboration of numerous
Italian companies, including“Ansaldi”,“Leonardo”,“Maire
Tecnimont”, and several others, with Azerbaijan. They also
applauded the operations of Italian companies in Azerbaijan`s
liberated territories.
During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects
for cooperation.
