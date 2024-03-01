(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) flydubai wins two awards at the Aviation Achievement Awards









The Dubai-based carrier wins the prestigious“Airline of the Year” award at The Aviation Achievement Awards 2024 flydubai Cargo was also recognised for its“Outstanding Contribution to the Air Cargo Sector”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 March 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, was recognised in two categories at the Aviation Achievement Awards. The carrier was named“Airline of the Year” while its cargo division was also recognised for its“Outstanding Contribution to the Air Cargo Sector”. These are the first awards that the carrier has received in 2024, building on the accolades it received last year.

Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, received the awards on the carrier's behalf at the awards ceremony held in Dubai. The event was attended by key members of the travel and aviation industry.

This achievement highlights flydubai's agile business model, operational efficiencies and attractive product offering and recognises the carrier's ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience and challenging industry standards. It is also in recognition of flydubai Cargo's dedication to innovation and investing in the latest technologies to create free flows of trade across the region and beyond.

The carrier recently reported a record-breaking profit of AED 2.1 billion (USD 572 million) for the year ending 31 December 2023, marking the carrier's strongest-ever performance.

Since the start of 2024, flydubai has also expanded its network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Kenya as well as Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia. It also recently announced the launch of operations to five new destinations including Basel, Riga, Sochi (seasonal), Tallinn and Vilnius.

Today the carrier has created a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 85 Boeing 737 aircraft.