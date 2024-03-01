Projects Worth Rs 48K Crore To Create 14,000 Jobs In Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to transform the three major centres of Hindu faith -- Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura -- into prominent cities for employment.

Through Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 held last month, projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore have already been initiated in the three temple cities.

According to the government spokesman on Friday, around 14,000 people are expected to find employment through the top five projects that are being started in these three places.

The projects are related to setting up of tourist centres, wellness centres, and hotels, which will create jobs mainly in tourism and hospitality sectors in the three major pilgrimage sites of Hindus.

It includes 372 projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore for Ayodhya. Abhinandan Lodha House is investing Rs 3,000 crore in real estate and commercial projects in Ayodhya, creating more than job opportunities, whereas PKH Ventures Ltd. is establishing a Tourist Facilitation Centre with Rs 600 crore, wherein construction of a hotel with 500 rooms will take place, generating 300 jobs.

Meanwhile, Pakka Limited is setting up a paper manufacturing unit in Ayodhya at the cost of Rs 550 crore, potentially creating over 600 jobs while Innovators Digital Ads Pvt Ltd. is constructing a luxury star category hotel in the city at a cost of Rs 510 crore, providing employment for 100 people.

The Crescendo Interiors is building a private industrial park at the cost of Rs 500 crore, which will create employment for more than 100 people.

Similarly, Varanasi, known as the abode of Lord Shiva, has witnessed the initiation of around 277 projects with a total investment of approximately Rs 19,250 crore, of which the top 5 projects alone are expected to provide employment for more than 1,500 people.

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) is investing Rs 500 crore for the establishment of Research and Development (R&D) facilities and Fabrication/Manufacturing/Testing facilities for the company's existing and emerging business areas (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic Products/Systems). This initiative is expected to create 225 jobs.

Roma Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd. Is starting a mixed development project based on a 5-star resort, meditation with wellness centre, fruit farms, clubhouses, and housing societies.

With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this project is expected to provide employment for 300 people.

Gajadhar Technosys LLP is spending Rs 350 crore on housing projects that will be provide employment for 300 people in Kashi.

Ansh Nirman Pvt. Ltd. is investing Rs 275 crore in a residential group housing project and commercial mall, creating job opportunities for 200 people while JS Residency Pvt Ltd. will establish a hotel at the cost of Rs 250 crore in Varanasi, which will provide employment opportunities for 500 people.

Like Ayodhya and Varanasi, Mathura too has witnessed implementation of 415 projects worth around Rs 16,600 crore of which the top five are expected to create employment for over 11,000 people in Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Air Liquide North India Pvt Ltd. is establishing a state-of-the-art Air Separation Unit for industries and hospitals in Mathura with an investment of Rs 3,075 crore. This unit, designed to produce liquid oxygen (including medical oxygen) 305 TPD, liquid nitrogen 45 TPD, and liquid argon 12 TPD, will be modern, fully automated, and environmentally friendly. It is expected to provide employment for 50 people.

Bennison is setting up the hotel at a cost of Rs 1,310 crore, creating several job opportunities. Keshav Publications Pvt Ltd. has initiated manufacturing products such as stationery, electrical items and plastic products. With an investment of Rs 1,250 crore, it aims to provide employment for 10,000 people.

Besides, IFP Petro Products is establishing a lubricating oil refining plant at the cost of Rs 1,100 crore, and creating job opportunities for 700 people.

Avadi Industries Pvt Ltd. is setting up an ACSR Conductors manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 500 crore, which will provide employment for 400 people in Mathura.