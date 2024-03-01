WPL 2024: DC's Marizanne Kapp Credits 'Amazing Team Effort' For Win Over RCB

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Mar 1 (IANS) Another sublime performance from seam-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp helped Delhi Capitals beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs to register their second consecutive win in the WPL 2024.

Marizanne first played a quickfire 32 off 16 balls to help Delhi Capitals post 194/5 in 20 overs and then picked up vital figures of 2/35 to pick the Player of the Match award, as her team are now at top of the points table.

This was her second Player of the Match award in WPL 2024 after picking 3/5 in a sensational spell against UP Warriorz. "The batters before us set up beautifully for us to come in and play freely. I felt like a good score until I had the ball in hand. I thought we were a little bit short, but it was an amazing team effort," said Marizanne in a release issued by the franchise.

With the bat, Marizanne was involved in a stand of 48 off 22 balls with Jess Jonassen. In the defence of 194, Marizanne got the turning point for DC by taking out an in-the-zone Smriti Mandhana and then took out Richa Ghosh.

"It was extremely hard to ball on that wicket, especially with the new ball, but Meg just kept on telling us to stay in the game, hang in there. And I feel the slower balls and the change of pace later in the innings worked for us in that wicket," she added.

Marizanne, 34, credited DC's other members in the bowling unit for their back-to-back wins. "I feel like we have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the competition. You can have strong batters, but if you don't have quality bowlers, you are going to end up on the losing side more often. I have to give credit to the bowling group, you can see at different stages, different bowlers are stepping up," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals will now square off against Gujarat Giants in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 3.