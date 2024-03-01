50% Startups Women Led In Tamil Nadu: Incubator Maturity Model Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Mar 1 (KNN) Tamil Nadu's MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan spearheaded the launch of the Tamil Nadu Incubator Maturity Model (TNIMM) report during the Tamil Nadu Start-up Incubators Summit, orchestrated by Startup TN, on Thursday.

This pioneering framework serves as a benchmark for evaluating start-up incubators state-wide, aiming to enhance their effectiveness by delineating key parameters and standards, reported TH.

Noteworthy is the substantial participation of women entrepreneurs, constituting approximately 50 per cent of the start-up landscape, as highlighted by Minister Anbarasan.

With a focus on nurturing early-stage start-ups, incubators play a pivotal role in offering crucial support, resources, and guidance. The TNIMM report not only encourages incubators to benchmark themselves against industry leaders but also strives to elevate Tamil Nadu as a premier start-up hub within India and on the global stage.

In a notable gesture of support, Minister Anbarasan allocated Rs 5 lakh to 15 handpicked incubators to bolster sector-specific initiatives. Additionally, he sanctioned Rs 14.70 lakh to 15 women entrepreneurs under Startup TN's Women Initiative, reimbursing expenses incurred for incubator rentals and essential facilities to nurture their ventures.

Further fortifying the start-up ecosystem, Minister Anbarasan inaugurated the 'Startup TN Catalyst' portal, facilitating seamless connections between start-ups and compatible incubators.

Recognising the significance of accessible services, 52 incubators received Startup TN smart cards, granting discounted access to vital services such as auditing, branding, marketing, and documentation.

Furthermore, collaborative efforts with esteemed banking institutions like HDFC, State Bank of India, Federal Bank, and Yes Bank were solidified through signed memoranda of understanding, aiming to streamline start-up support mechanisms and enhance resource accessibility.

The state's proactive initiatives have yielded significant results, with the number of start-ups surging from 2,300 in March 2021 to over 7,600, attributed to the concerted efforts of the DMK government.

He emphasised the symbiotic relationship between start-ups and MSMEs, advocating collaboration towards realising the Chief Minister's vision of propelling Tamil Nadu into a USD 1 trillion economy.

