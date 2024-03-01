Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Arrives In Style For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash (SEE PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The lavish pre-wedding events in Jamnagar are scheduled for March 1–3.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were seen in Jamnagar with garlands around their necks as folk musicians welcomed them.

Pop sensation Rihanna also made her way to Jamnagar earlier in the day. She is only one of the many well-known performers that the event will feature.







Among the many musicians who will play at the spectacular event are Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan, and other celebrities will also be present at the celebrations in Gujarat.

The guests will also experience the animal rescue and rehabilitation work being carried out in Jamnagar under Anant Ambani's leadership.

The pre-wedding activities, which will be attended by Bill and Melinda Gates among other well-known figures, have invited about 1,000 people.

With the traditional 'anna seva' ceremony on Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities got underway. The people of Jogwad village, which is next to Reliance Township in Jamnagar, are served traditional Gujarati food by Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani, Anant's fiancée Radhika Merchant, and other family members.

The 'anna seva' custom is expected to continue over the next few days with the goal of providing food for around 51,000 residents of the nearby community. After the meal, the residents relished the melodic tunes of customary folk music. The spotlight was claimed by the renowned Gujarati vocalist, Kirtidan Gadhvi, who captivated the audience with his singing prowess.