SC Dismisses PIL Seeking Digital Monitoring Of All Activities Of Mps, Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to digitally monitor the activities of all elected MPs and MLAs for better transparency.

“We cannot monitor all MPs and MLAs in the country. There is something called the right to privacy also. We cannot put some (electronic) chips on their legs or hands to monitor what they do,” said a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

Expressing surprise at the petitioner's prayer for 24 x 7 CCTV monitoring of all legislators, the bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the elected representatives also have their own personal lives.

Initially, when the petitioner, who appeared in-person, sought a period of 15 minutes to present the case, the apex court cautioned him of imposing Rs 5 lakh costs.

It said:“There will be Rs 5 lakh costs and it will be executed as arrears of land revenue if we dismiss the petition. We may impose costs because this is public time and the nation pays for this time.”

The petitioner, appearing in-person, contended that MPs and MLAs are salaried representatives under the Representation of the People Act who represent opinions of people on making laws, plans and policies and post election, start behaving as rulers.

Unimpressed with the relief sought in the PIL, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. However, it decided not to impose any costs on the petitioner.