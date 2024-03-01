92.7 Big FM Knockout Tourney Semifinals Today At TRC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR – Two semifinal matches of the 92.7 Big FM Knockout Football Tournament 2024 will be held at Synthetic Turf TRC on Friday.

The first game will feature a thrilling clash between J&K Bank FC and Jhelum FC. The kick off is at 9:00 AM. J&K Bank defeated Ali Jana FC 5-0 on Wednesday, while Jhelum FC beat SCFA Srinagar 5-3.

In the second semifinal matchup, STFC Natipora will face off against Galaxy FC, with kick off at 11:00 AM. Galaxy FC routed SSB in a 9-0 victory on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the second match, Syed Tajudin emerged victorious with a close 2-1 win against DFA Baramulla.

The tournament is being organised by 92.7 Big FM, J&K Football Association and J&K Sports Council.

Observer News Service

