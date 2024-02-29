Germany Establishes First Design Study Programme In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The University of the Arts in Bremen , Germany, ( Hochschule für Künste Bremen - HfK ) will partner with the College for Fine Arts in Sulaymaniyah and the Goethe-Institut Irak to establish the first design study program in Iraq.

Over the next four years, the "Visual Communications" study program will be developed and designed at the College for Fine Arts at Sulaimani University, with expertise and assistance from representatives of HfK Bremen.

Lecturers and teaching staff will travel between institutions to hold temporary courses, establish structures, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge, both on-site and digitally.

The new English-language study program is based on a jointly developed curriculum recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Iraq. It will be trialed, implemented cooperatively, and adapted if necessary.

The program emphasizes professionalization, teaching German language skills, intercultural competence, and practice-oriented skill development for optimal transferability to the labor market or further studies.

Eleven HfK members will focus on skills development, knowledge transfer, and teaching methods to students and university lecturers. The administrative structure includes the integration of a central organizational unit from HfK on-site.

The Goethe-Institut Irak will play a crucial role in conveying German language skills and other intercultural and labor market-related measures. It will continue offering the Design Academy in Sulaymaniyah and language courses for students.

The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF - Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD - Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) with 826,000 euros and is initially limited to four years.

(Source: HfK)

