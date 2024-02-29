Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 13 Russian Military Aircraft In February

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in February 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his post on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Ten Su-34s, two Su-35s, and one A-50 will no longer drop bombs on Ukrainian troops and civilians or coordinate massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities. I am grateful and proud of our warriors who achieved such outstanding results,” the post reads.

Zelensky noted that this extraordinary achievement not only weakens Russia's ability to inflict further suffering and destruction on the country and people, but it also demonstrates that Ukraine can win significant battlefield victories.

“Despite its limited capabilities and lack of air superiority, Ukraine managed to make February 2024 a disastrous month for Russian combat aviation. Consider what Ukraine could achieve with sufficient, timely, and uninterrupted military assistance,” he said.

Zelensky urged international partners to expedite all decisions to further strengthen Ukrainian air defense and air capabilities as soon as possible.

“Together, we must defeat Russia in the skies over Ukraine this year. We can absolutely do it if we have the necessary tools. Control over the skies will save thousands of civilian lives and assist our troops on the ground. These are precisely the steps required to bring about solutions that will put an end to Russian aggression sooner,” he summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 29, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.