New PICO® Nexμstm Jetting System Connects Fluid Dispensing To Industry 4.0 Efficiency

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Nordson EFD , a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the PICO Nexμs Jetting System to revolutionize jet dispensing efficiency.

For most automated production machines, standard jetting controllers are panel-mounted away from the point of dispense, making adjustment and monitoring of the dispensing parameters inconvenient to the user. The PICO Nexμs jetting controller eliminates this hassle. Its compact, 24V DIN-rail construction makes it easy to mount inside an existing machine cabinet, saving valuable space near the automated machine. It is especially well suited in multi-valve installations where machine real estate is limited.

PICO Nexμs controllers use standard Industrial Ethernet protocols such as PROFINET® and EtherNet/IPTM to communicate with programmable logic controllers (PLCs) or other plant controllers. This allows manufacturers to control multiple jetting systems through a human machine interface (HMI) at the point of dispense.

Its intuitive web interface simplifies setup, programming, and monitoring. Adjust cycle, pulse, frequency, and more for real-time control. A history of dispensing parameters can be stored here for optimal quality control.

“PICO Nexμs is the Core of Connectivity. It is all about connections. That's what PICO Nexμs does. It connects to the Pμlse jet valve. It connects to factory automation. It connects to the jetting process controls. It connects to the machine. And it connects the machine operator via HMI for real time manufacturing information, enabling a data-driven production process and greater production yields and efficiencies,” said Claude Bergeron, PICO Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd , linkedin/company/nordson-efd , email at ... , or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials . The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson , twitter/Nordson_Corp or facebook/nordson .

