Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Capitalizing On Growing Transition To Renewables

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a designer, developer and manufacturer of photovoltaic energy generation, management and storage equipment, has sought to take advantage of the dramatic increase in renewable energy demand, which has been driven by the decline in renewable energy costs and the exponential rise in fossil fuel prices.“Turbo Energy has looked to capitalize on the growing transition toward renewable energy and sustainable residential energy supplies through its revolutionary 'SunBox Home' energy storage solution. The company's 'SunBox Home' system encompasses an all-in-one AI-powered energy storage solution, designed to assist households in managing their power consumption. Directly linked to a household's solar panel generation unit, the SunBox system allows users to choose between settings including 'maximum consumption' or 'maximum savings,' conserve a portion of its energy reserves in the event of unexpected electricity blackouts or rather, sell excess power back into the grid. The groundbreaking energy storage system additionally boasts the capacity to track weather forecasts, thus ensuring its batteries are fully charged in the event of a storm,” a recent article explains.

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

