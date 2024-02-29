Electric Kick Scooter Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Electric Kick Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global electric kick scooter market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2024-2032.

An electric kick (e-kick) scooter, or motorized scooter, is a portable vehicle equipped with an electric motor and rechargeable battery. Featuring two wheels, a deck, handlebars, and a speed controller, it offers a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. Compared to non-motorized kick scooters, e-kick scooters are lighter, environmentally friendly, faster, and easier to operate. Additionally, they boast a substantial weight capacity and demand less physical exertion from users. Presently, prominent market players are integrating sealed lead-acid (SLA), lithium-ion (Li-Ion), and nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, enhancing performance with slower discharge rates and cost-effectiveness.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-kick-scooter-market/requestsample

Electric Kick Scooter Market Trends and Drivers:

The surge in electric vehicles (EVs) and heightened environmental consciousness are pivotal drivers bolstering the market. Similarly, the compact design and user-friendly functionalities of e-kick scooters are shaping a promising market trajectory. Moreover, the integration of foldable mechanisms in e-kick scooters, facilitating effortless transport and storage, is further fueling market expansion worldwide. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing optional seat attachments to enhance comfort during long-distance rides. Advanced features like global positioning system (GPS) and light emitting diode (LED) tail lamps are being incorporated into e-kick scooters, augmenting market growth. Furthermore, the increasing affordability and widespread availability of e-kick scooters via online and offline distribution channels are driving global market proliferation.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Two Wheeled Three Wheeled

Breakup by Battery Type:



Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Others

Breakup by Battery Type:



Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Others

Breakup by Voltage:



Less than 25V

25V to 50V More than 50V

Breakup by Application:



Personal Rental

Breakup by End User:



Kids Adults

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AKTIVO Scoot

Globber

GOVECS AG

Hiboy

IconBIT GmbH

Jetsons

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Niu Technologies

Razor USA LLC

Segway Inc.

Swagtron

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Inc.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163