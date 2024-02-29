Caprolactam Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Trends, Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Caprolactam Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the caprolactam market report . The caprolactam market report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global caprolactam market size reached US$ 16.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032 .

Caprolactam Market Overview:

Caprolactam is a chemical compound widely used to produce nylon fibers and resins. It is a cyclic amide derived from the reaction of cyclohexanone with ammonia. It is a crucial intermediate in the manufacturing process of nylon 6, a versatile synthetic polymer used in various applications, including textiles, automotive components, electrical insulation, and engineering plastics. Its properties include high tensile strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals. It is produced on a large scale globally and has become an essential component in the production of nylon, contributing to the growth and development of various industries.

Caprolactam Market Demand and Growth Analysis:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for nylon. Caprolactam is a key raw material used in producing nylon 6, a versatile polymer with many applications. In line with this, the rising product demand for producing engineering plastics and fibers is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the expanding automotive sector, driven by growing vehicle production and technological advancements, is fueling the demand for caprolactam, stimulating the market. Apart from this, the nylon fibers derived from caprolactam produce textiles, carpets, upholstery, and clothing.

With an expanding population, inflating disposable incomes, and changing fashion trends, the demand for consumer goods has increased, thereby driving the caprolactam market expansion. Besides, the ongoing research and development in caprolactam production have led to technological advancements and process improvements. New manufacturing techniques have made the production process more efficient and environmentally friendly. These advancements have increased the availability of caprolactam and reduced production costs, contributing to market growth. Additionally, favorable government policies, foreign investments, and favorable economic conditions in developing economies are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Caprolactam Market Leaders Worldwide:



AdvanSix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

BASF SE

Capro Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

DOMO Chemicals GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LANXESS AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc. Ube Industries, Ltd.

Breakup by Source:



Cyclohexane

Phenol

Toluene Others

Breakup by End-Product:



Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins Others

Breakup by Application:



Industrial Yarns

Engineering Resins and Films

Textiles and Carpets Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

