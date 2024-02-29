Water Soluble Film Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Water Soluble Film Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global water soluble film market size reached US$ 395.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 611.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Water Soluble Film Industry:



Growing Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Initiatives : The increasing awareness of environmental issues and the growing emphasis on sustainability drive the demand for water-soluble films. These films are often biodegradable and eco-friendly, aligning with the global shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions. As consumers and industries become more environmentally conscious, the adoption of water-soluble films as an alternative to traditional non-biodegradable materials gains traction, fostering market growth.

Rising Demand in Packaging Industries : The packaging industry's expanding need for innovative and functional materials propels the water-soluble film market. Water-soluble films find applications in various packaging solutions, such as unit-dose packaging, detergent pods, and agricultural chemicals packaging. Their ability to dissolve in water simplifies product usage and disposal, making them attractive for industries seeking convenient and efficient packaging options. The demand for water-soluble films in diverse packaging applications is a significant driver for market growth. Increasing Adoption in Agrochemicals and Detergent Industries : The agrochemical and detergent industries drive the demand for water-soluble films due to their unique applications. In agrochemicals, water-soluble films are utilized for packaging pesticides and fertilizers in pre-measured doses, enhancing convenience and safety. Similarly, in the detergent industry, water-soluble films are employed for packaging single-use detergent pods. The ease of handling, reduced waste, and controlled dosing provided by water-soluble films contribute to their increased adoption in these industries, driving overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Kuraray Co. Ltd

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd

Aicello Corporation

Arrow GreenTech Ltd

Cortec Corporation

Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd

Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd

AMC (UK) Ltd

3M Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co., Ltd

Dezhou Huamao Textile Co. Ltd Neptun Technologies GmbH

Global Water Soluble Film Market Trends:

Currently, water-soluble films find application in packaging disinfectants and detergents, leveraging their non-toxic and biodegradable attributes. These films serve as effective barriers against odors, aromas, bacteria, and gases. The confluence of product advantages, coupled with the burgeoning packaging industry and the escalating demand for water-soluble films as sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging materials, constitutes a key factor positively impacting the global market. Moreover, the extensive adoption of water-soluble films in the chemical industry to safeguard industrial workers from direct exposure to hazardous substances is reinforcing market growth.

Additionally, these films are gaining significant traction in the food and beverage (F&B) industry due to their air- and oil-resistant properties, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for key market players. Furthermore, the enforcement of stringent environmental protection laws and regulations by various governments contributes to the strengthening of market growth. In parallel, leading market players are making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) endeavors to introduce novel products and enhance their existing portfolios. Their focus on creating unique and advanced technological structures based on polymer, synthetic chemistry, and carbon material chemistry signifies a commitment to innovation, thereby stimulating market growth on a global scale.

Water Soluble Film Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:



PVA/PVOH Xylan

PVA/PVOH represented the largest segment due to the increasing demand for biodegradable packaging material.

Breakup by Application:



Detergent Packaging

Agrochemical Packaging

Water Treatment Chemical Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging Others

Detergent packaging accounted for the largest market share due to the growing utilization of water-soluble films in single-use packs, which helps prevent wastage, spillage, and overdosing by the end user.

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Textile

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare Others

Consumer goods accounted for the largest market share due to the emerging trend of nuclear families and the rising urbanization levels.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific was the largest market for water soluble film due to the escalating demand for these films in flexible packaging materials for extensive applications across the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries.

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

