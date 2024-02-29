Computer On Module Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Computer on Module Market Report by Architecture Type (ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture, x86 Architecture, Power Architecture, and Others), Standard (COM Express, SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture), Qseven, ETX (Embedded Technology Extended), and Others), Application (Industrial Automation, Medical, Transportation, Gaming, Communication, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global computer on module market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of Computer on Module Industry:

Increasing Demand for IoT Devices:

The Computer on Module (COM) market is experiencing significant growth primarily due to the increasing demand for IoT (Internet of Things) devices across various industries. As businesses and consumers alike continue to embrace the interconnectedness of devices and the benefits it brings, there is a rise in the deployment of IoT solutions. Computer on Modules play a crucial role in powering these IoT devices by providing a compact, versatile, and easily integrable computing platform. One of the key drivers behind this demand is the desire for automation and efficiency in various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities. IoT devices enabled by COMs are used for real-time monitoring, data collection, and analysis, leading to improved operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and cost savings. Furthermore, the proliferation of smart homes and consumer electronics also contributes to the growth of the COM market. From smart thermostats and security systems to wearable devices and connected appliances, consumers are increasingly adopting IoT-enabled products for convenience, energy savings, and enhanced lifestyles.

Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0:

The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, characterized by the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial processes, is another key driver fueling the growth of the Computer on Module (COM) market. Industry 4.0 initiatives aim to create“smart factories” that leverage data analytics, machine learning, and IoT to optimize production processes, enhance flexibility, and enable predictive maintenance. One of the primary reasons for the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 is the need for increased competitiveness and efficiency in manufacturing. By deploying COM-based solutions, manufacturers can retrofit existing machinery with smart capabilities, monitor equipment health in real-time, and gather valuable insights to improve overall productivity and reduce downtime. Additionally, Industry 4.0 drives the demand for COMs equipped with advanced connectivity options such as Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, enabling seamless integration with other smart devices and cloud-based platforms. This interconnectedness facilitates data exchange across the manufacturing ecosystem, enabling better coordination between machines, supply chain partners, and consumers.

Rising Demand for Edge Computing Solutions:

The rising demand for edge computing solutions across various industries is a significant driver propelling the growth of the Computer on Module (COM) market. Edge computing involves processing data closer to the data source or“edge” of the network, rather than relying solely on centralized data centers or cloud infrastructure. This approach offers several advantages, including reduced latency, improved data privacy, and bandwidth optimization. One of the key drivers behind the demand for edge computing is the proliferation of IoT devices and applications. As the number of connected devices continues to grow, there is a need to process and analyze data locally to support real-time decision-making and response. COMs, with their compact form factor, low power consumption, and robust processing capabilities, are well-suited for edge computing deployments in diverse environments, including industrial automation, smart cities, and transportation.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



AAEON Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

congatec AG

Digi International Inc.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)

PHYTEC Embedded Pvt. Ltd.

TechNexion

Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. Variscite.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Architecture Type Insights:



ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture Others

ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture dominates the market due to its energy efficiency, scalability, and widespread adoption across various computing applications, from mobile devices to embedded systems.

Standard Insights:



COM Express

SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture)

Qseven

ETX (Embedded Technology Extended) Others

COM express holds maximum number of shares due to its widespread adoption across various industries, offering a standardized and highly versatile form factor for embedding computing solutions.

Application Insights:



Industrial Automation

Medical

Transportation

Gaming

Communication Others

Industrial automation represents the largest segment due to the widespread adoption of Computer on Module (COM) solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and scalability in manufacturing processes.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the computer on module market is attributed to the robust manufacturing sector of the region, rapidly expanding IoT adoption, and strong presence of key players in the Computer on Module industry.

Global Computer on Module Market Trends:

Another significant driver of the Computer on Module (COM) market is the increasing demand for customization and scalability in embedded computing solutions. Businesses across various industries require COMs that can be tailored to specific application requirements, offering flexibility in terms of processing power, memory, connectivity options, and form factors. Customization allows companies to optimize COM-based solutions for their unique use cases, whether it is for industrial automation, medical devices, automotive applications, or consumer electronics. By partnering with COM providers offering customizable solutions, businesses can accelerate product development, reduce time-to-market, and gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is driving the demand for advanced computing solutions, including Computer on Modules. AI and ML algorithms require significant computational power and specialized hardware accelerators to perform tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

