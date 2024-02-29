Young Entrepreneurs Forum Showcases Host Of Successful Enterprises

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 'First Young Entrepreneurs Forum' recently kicked off recently at Katara, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Chamber (QC).

The two-day forum was organised by the Young Entrepreneurs Club and witnessed a great turnout from male and female entrepreneurs. It showcased numerous successful experiences in entrepreneurship, establishing small companies, and transforming creative ideas into projects on the ground.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by QC Acting General Manager, Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansoori, President of the Young Entrepreneurs Club, Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, Vice President Abdulrahman Khaled Al Neama, and Director of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Fawaz Abdullah Al Musaifiri.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ali Bbu Sherbak Al Mansori underscored the Chamber's keenness on supporting entrepreneurs. He referred to the agreement signed between the Chamber and the Young Entrepreneurs Club to enhance cooperation in supporting entrepreneurs.

Al Mansouri expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for sponsoring the forum, which provides an opportunity for the entrepreneurial community to exchange ideas and experiences.

He also emphasised that the Chamber plays an essential role in enhancing entrepreneurship, underscoring the importance of small, medium, and micro enterprises in contributing to the national economy. The Chamber actively collaborates with relevant authorities in the country to support the growth and sustainability of entrepreneurs' businesses, particularly by promoting their projects and enabling them to participate in events and exhibitions organised or sponsored by the Chamber.

Furthermore, Al Mansouri highlighted the Chamber's initiatives, events, and conferences aimed at empowering project owners with knowledge and developing their business projects.

For his part, Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, President of the Young Entrepreneurs Club, praised the strong support provided by H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, to empower Qatari youth and support entrepreneurs.

He also commended the Qatar Chamber for its unwavering support in fostering a conducive business environment.

Al Sulaiti emphasised that the forum is a significant step towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, especially in relation to youth and entrepreneurs.

He noted that the Young Entrepreneurs Club has organised more than 35 various activities, including workshops, educational seminars, and networking meetings, which have brought together over 1,000 male and female entrepreneurs from various sectors.

Al Sulaiti stressed that the club aims to create a supportive environment that helps young entrepreneurs realise their visions and dreams.