Gaza Residents On Brink Of Famine Humanitarian Aid Airdropped

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations has warned that a quarter of Gaza's residents are on the brink of famine. Nonetheless, humanitarian aid from several countries has been air-dropped into Gaza for the people in need.

Planes dropped thousands of food aid packages two days ago towards the shores of Rafah and Khan Yunis, where Palestinian voices had gathered to receive the aid.

The Egyptian army has announced that Egypt, France, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates played a role in this relief operation through air support.

The World Food Programme announced last week that the relief effort in northern Gaza has been halted. According to UNICEF, one in six children in Gaza is severely malnourished.

UN agencies say that conflict and war alongside the Israeli army's refusal to facilitate transportation and the disruption of order within Gaza have made delivering vital aid difficult.

A UN report in December showed that one-quarter of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people are suffering from hunger.

Amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Palestine-Gaza, there's a severe shortage of essential supplies such as food, water, shelter, and medical care. Aid agencies struggle to reach those in need due to restricted access, exacerbating the already dire situation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram