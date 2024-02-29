Kuwait Airways Unveils Its 70Th Anniv Logo

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kuwait

: Kuwait Airways is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a new logo and a list of enhanced services, the regional airline announced in a press conference.

Abdulmohsen Al Fagaan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that Kuwait Airways would collaborate with national food companies to improve food quality on all aircraft, in addition to starting new routes with extra flights. The airline will also start a home-delivery luggage service for passengers arriving in Kuwait.

Kuwait Airways announced that after operating 50 daily flights to 46 destinations in the winter season, the frequency increase to 54 in the summer season.

New flight routes will be introduced, the airline added. These include two London flights daily, four weekly flights to Munich and Vienna, three weekly flights to Barcelona, Malaga, Bodrum, Sarajevo and Salalah, two weekly flights to Antalya and Nice, weekly flight to Taif in Saudi Arabia, and a weekly flight to Madrid – which could increase to two based on customer demand.

The in-flight entertainment on all aircraft is set to be upgraded with the Blue Bird Channel.

The fully government owned airline was established in 1953 and operated its first flight on March 16, 1954.

In terms of careers, Kuwait Airways announced two scholarship plans for students who wish to study aviation. The courses will be provided under the supervision of the ministry of higher education, Abdulhameed Al Ali, director of the company's operation department said.

