Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Nears 30,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 29 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,954, as the Israeli military killed 76 in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

Meanwhile, 110 others were wounded, bringing the total number of Palestinian injuries, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in early Oct, to 70,325, the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that, some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Also yesterday, Israeli media outlets reported that two officers were killed and seven soldiers were injured, during battles in the Gaza Strip, pushing the death toll to 582.

Citing IDF sources, the reports said, Israel's ground operations continued throughout the Gaza Strip, under the support of air and naval bombardment.

The reports said, the Israeli army destroyed tunnels and other Hamas infrastructure, eliminating“terrorist cells” and seizing large quantities of weapons.

In addition, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said that, the goal of the war in Gaza will take time to achieve.

Israel has pushed forward a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas onslaught on the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

