Congress To Retain Support For Ukraine Despite Mcconnell's Future Step-Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House is firmly convinced that the statement made by the Senate GOP leader, Mitch McConnell, known as one of the leading advocates of Ukraine, will not affect bipartisan support for the Ukrainian state in both chambers of Congress.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said this on Wednesday during a briefing in Washington, D.C., Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"There is actually support for Ukraine. There is bipartisan support in the House. (for the bill laying down assistance to Ukraine - ed.)," the Joe Biden administration spokesperson noted in response to journalists' questions about the impact Mitch McConnell's statement could have on further support for Ukrainians.

Poland's top diplomat warns U.S. against appeasing aggressor

She recalled that the bill was forwarded to the House from Senate after being supported two weeks ago by 70 against 29 votes.

"And we have heard from Republicans who have said that if it came to the floor they would vote for it," Jean-Pierre said.

She once again emphasized that the bill that would ensure additional funding for U.S. national security needs is urgent not only for Ukraine, but also for Israel, peaceful Palestinians, and the Indo-Pacific region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell, who has consistently advocated a position in support of Ukraine, announced his intention to step down as Senate GOP leader this November.