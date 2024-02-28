OVER 1,400 ATHLETES PARTICIPATED IN THE RECORD-BREAKING TRIYAS 2024 IN ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The 14th edition of the region's only day-to-night triathlon saw its biggest ever line-up, with over 1,400 participants taking on the challenge at Yas Marina Circuit



Athletes of all ages competed across the 11 categories, with 276 young triathletes joining the challenge on Yas Island.

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 14th edition of the region's only day-to-night triathlon attracted a historic level of participation, as over 1,400 athletes of all ages competed in TriYAS 2024 at Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend.

At a landmark event, Abu Dhabi's fitness fever continues, the 2024 race featured seasoned triathletes and eager newcomers alongside the next generation of fitness enthusiasts, all looking to Make their Moment at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit.

The local classic has already seen more than 15,000 athletes take part since the first ever race, and this year welcomed a new group of athletes competing across 11 separate categories at the Formula 1 circuit on Yas Island.

Hesham Al Jneibi, Yas Marina Circuit General Manager, commented:“We were delighted to welcome another record-breaking number of participants to this year's TriYAS. As we mark the popular race's 14th edition, we are grateful that this event continues to bring together our fitness community here at Yas Marina Circuit. It's incredible to see the unique objective that each athlete has in mind when competing, and to see different generations racing alongside one another to complete their own challenges.

“It was a privilege to witness the passion and commitment from our community, with so many athletes of varying ages and stages in their fitness journey, and we congratulate all our athletes for completing their personal goals and to our winners on their success.”

Alongside the established field of triathletes, TriYAS also welcomed the next generation of fitness enthusiasts, with over 270 junior participants racing in the TriKIDS and Junior Triathlon categories – a 84% increase in youth participation this year, reflecting the growing interest continues in sport among young people in the emirate.

Featuring as part of Yas Marina Circuit's ongoing calendar of fitness and community events, those keen to get fit at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit track can join in the weekly, free-to-enter TrainYAS running and cycling sessions, with more unique experiences set for the coming months in 2024.