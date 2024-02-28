UAE's Newest Home-Grown Fragrance Brand FARIDAH Unveiled, Complements The $12.4 Bn Perfume Industry

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 1.“FARIDAH” is a new home-grown fragrance brand launched by perfume connoisseur Faridah F Ajmal – who blends oils to create unique perfumes with lasting impact.

DUBAI: Faridah F Ajmal, a connoisseur of oriental perfumes who grew with the evolution of the perfumery industry in the GCC, has launched her own home-grown perfumes brand“FARIDAH” which is set to complement the home-grown oriental perfumes industry in the UAE and GCC.

FARIDAH, which means 'Unique', is the result of research and careful study backed with a passion to create a uniquely beautiful brand that offers a fresh and classic alternative fragrance for those who understand the beauty of aroma and its impact on human mind.

The launch of FARIDAH branded perfumes and the first boutique store in Jumeirah on Al Wasl Road, marks the first original fragrance brand by an Asian woman perfumer-cum-entrepreneur.

“FARIDAH is the realisation of my life-long passion for fragrances that turned into a burning desire to create my own perfumes. While being in this business, I always had a dream to create a fragrance that will reflect my fashion statement and create a uniquely beautiful perfume for those who have taste and care for class, quality, and variety,” says Faridah F Ajmal, Founder-Director of Faridah Ajmal Perfumes.

“FARIDAH is a carefully conceptualised, curated, and crafted genre of perfume that is unique. Those who understand fragrance will feel the difference when trying the varieties that we have created through a complex blend of oil and other ingredients. These carry my signature and through FARIDAH, we are creating a completely new international brand.”

The launch of FARIDAH also signifies the emergence of a new international fragrance brand that will strengthen the reputation of Dubai and the UAE as the hub where new ideas flourish and where dreams are turned into realities.

Faridah Ajmal's vision is to cater to the diverse tastes of Emiratis, Arabs, and Asians, offering a range of fragrances that captivates the essence of both cultures.

“This is a small step, but part of a bigger vision. These are classy, elite, and royal in taste and feel. A lot of hard work and experimentation went into developing the first set of fragrances and I'm sure those who understand fragrance will love it,” she added.

Embracing the Holy Month of Ramadan and its festivities, FARIDAH Perfumes has also launched the inaugural Oudh Festival. This 10-day extravaganza showcases several varieties of Oudh, highlighting the origin and growth of this fragrant, dark, and resinous wood extensively used in perfume making. It is a unique opportunity for perfume enthusiasts to delve into the world of Oudh and experience its cultural significance.

FARIDAH introduces several distinctive collections, including Maktub, ELEMENTS, Royal Collection, GEMS, His&Hers, and Ramadan collection. The ELEMENTS collection captures the essence of Fire, Earth, Water, and Air, reflecting the spirit of each element in the respective perfume. Maktub, meaning 'It's Written' in Arabic, is a collection of Oudh and Attar, symbolizing destiny and a defined path.

Looking forward, FARIDAH plans to launch several exclusive products in 2024, including some alluring collections with new & exotic fragrances.

The brand“FARIDAH”, a creat:ion brought to life by the visionary Faridah F Ajmal, boasts over 20 years of perfumery expertise. Beginning with an enchantment for the luxurious aroma of Dahn Al Oud, pivotal in Oriental perfumes, Faridah's journey evolved into a passionate exploration of agarwood, the prized ingredient in crafting premium fragrances. Transitioning from a personal hobby to a flourishing business, FARIDAH Perfumes has emerged as a symbol of sophistication and refinement.

