Witness The Birth Of A Phenomenon: W.I.S.H. Steals Hearts With Their Unforgettable Debut Performance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India's music scene witnesses a seismic shift with the launch of its own girl group, W.i.S.H., the first in 22 years! W.i.S.H. is a four-member pop act comprising Ri, Zo, Sim, and Suchi; created & mentored by renowned music director-producer Mikey McCleary.





W.i.S.H. with Mikey McCleary





In a surprising twist, a couple of days ago, the W.i.S.H. girls were spotted with internet sensation Orry, who referred to W.i.S.H. as the Spice Girls of India, igniting a frenzy on social media. With his infectious enthusiasm, 'Lazeez' moves. In his recent photos, Orry can be seen teaching the girls his signature "Orry Pose". His camaraderie with the girls, documented in lively Instagram stories, has only fueled anticipation for what's to come.





Rani Ko-HE-Nur





While the echoes of their groundbreaking Lazeez debut are still reverberating, whispers in the industry suggest that the best is yet to come. Stay tuned for more as they hint on their debut release this 1st March 2024. It promises to be an unpredictable, thrilling, and enchanting journey!





