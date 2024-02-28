Godaddy's Love & Business Series: Harp Vision

(MENAFN- 3BL) As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.
There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.
GoDaddy chatted to the Harpers, the couple behind Harp Vision, a Black-owned social enterprise offering natural, luxury self-care products.
Here's a glimpse into how Tyron and April Harper navigate the grand adventure of being both business partners and a match made in heaven.
How do you ensure that your relationship as a couple is nurtured independently of the business?
Tyron: I guess, our love language is experiences. I don't know if that is a love language, but it's not gifting anymore. It's spending time – working on us.
How do you help each other during stressful times?
April: We have a collaborative that we are part of; it's a community of different business owners from different states. We get together and talk about our goals and our wellbeing and things like that – they hold us accountable outside of 'us.'
