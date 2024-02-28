(MENAFN- Baystreet) RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog

Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of ThousandsStarbucks Restarts Labour Talks With UnionBeyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting MeasuresBumble to Issue Layoffs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Five Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks You May Want to Buy Today

With the artificial intelligence boom showing no signs of slowing, analysts at Next Move Strategy Consulting say the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – could grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. All of which could fuel incredible upside in AI stocks like VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), BigBear Holdings (NYSE: BBAI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Fueling even more upside, AI heavyweights are buying up shares of up-and-coming AI companies, like SoundHound AI, where NVDA just bought 1.73 million shares. Or, look at Apple, which just canceled its plans to develop an autonomous electric vehicle to focus more on artificial intelligence projects, as noted by Bloomberg.

In addition, as noted by the Financial Times,“Apple's decision to wind up its car project comes as it prepares to announce more details of its work in the fast-growing generative AI sector. Investor attention is focused on when the tech giant will bring new features to its smartphones to keep pace with rivals such as Samsung and Google.” It's just another reason to get excited about the AI story this year.

Look at VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of intelligent software systems, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Gabriel René will be conducting a webinar on Thursday, February 29th at 11:00am Eastern Standard Time.

On this call, investors will have the opportunity to learn how AI (artificial intelligence) companies test and compare their latest AI products against each other and get a glimpse into the results that the VERSES team has achieved to date.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

- How video games are used to evaluate AI systems

- Common AI benchmark tests used to evaluate all AI systems

- The importance of standard comparisons of AI approaches

- VERSES AI results against these standard tests

Mr. René will provide context on the importance of these tests for the AI field and what these results mean for the scalable use of AI across industries.

Registration Link:

To learn more about VERSES AI work, please visit: rd-blog/on-upcoming-2024-benchmark-work-from-verses

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia and ServiceNow announced that they are broadening their relationship with the introduction of telco-specific generative AI solutions to elevate service experiences. The first solution, Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), is built on the Now Platform and uses NVIDIA AI to help boost agent productivity, speed time to resolution, and enhance customer experiences. As telcos look to reduce costs and uncover new business opportunities, they're turning to AI and automation. In a survey from IDC , 73% of global telecommunications service providers identified AI/ML investments to support operations as their top transformation priority.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that JR Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu), a Japanese bullet train operator, is using the AMD Kria K26 System-on-Module (SOM) to automate track inspection. This AI-based solution replaces traditional methods of inspecting miles of track on foot, creating significant efficiencies by improving the inspection speed, cost and accuracy to meet Japan's stringent railway safety requirements. JR Kyushu bullet trains operate across an enormous territory of more than 1,455 miles of railroad tracks, with trains traveling at speeds of up to 161 mph. Safety is the company's number-one priority, requiring diligent track inspections carried out at specified intervals.

SoundHound AI , a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced that its voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT will be the first to go into full production with an international automaker. SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive was the first generative AI-enabled in-vehicle voice assistant on the market in April 2023, and will be available in Stellantis DS Automobiles starting next month, less than a year later. Following a successful pilot with DS vehicles in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, the automaker will now make its SoundHound Chat AI-powered assistant, Iris, available in thirteen languages across eighteen countries. The most sophisticated assistant available today, Iris, can respond to a vast range of questions from hundreds of real-time domains, as well as large language models, like ChatGPT.

BigBear Holdings , a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management, and digital identity, today announced that it will publish its fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website: .

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks