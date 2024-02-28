Amazon Aggregator Thrasio Files For Bankruptcy In US

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Feb 28 (IANS) Thrasio Holdings Inc, an aggregator of private brands on Amazon, has filed for bankruptcy in the US in order to reduce its losses from a massive debt load, the company said on Wednesday.

The company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code and received commitments from certain of its lenders for up to $90 million in new financing.

Thrasio entered into a restructuring support agreement with some of its lenders to reduce debt of $495 million, the company said.

"We are taking steps to build on this progress by strengthening our financial position and working with our lenders to support our future success," Greg Greeley, Chief Executive Officer of Thrasio, said in a statement.

According to the company, the infusion of new capital ($90 million) is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support the company throughout this process and beyond.

"In particular, the financing will enable the continued operation of Thrasio's brands, support ongoing business operations and provide the company with access to new capital upon emergence from Chapter 11 to support go-forward business operations," it added.

According to a document filed with the New Jersey bankruptcy court, the company listed assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, and liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion. According to reports, the company clocked over $500 million in revenues and a profit of $100 million in 2020.

The startup was valued at over $3 billion in February 2021.