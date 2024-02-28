Event Management Software Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Event Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

How Big is the Event Management Software Market?

The global event management software market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Event Management Software?

Event management software (EMS) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to streamline the organization of both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2B) professional events. These events encompass a wide range, such as trade exhibitions, networking events, trade shows, round tables, industry conferences, expositions, and internal training sessions. Operated via the internet, this comprehensive system handles various aspects of event management, including project planning, scheduling, marketing, venue selection, procurement, audience engagement tools, floor planning, and billing. Additionally, EMS facilitates on-site operations like registration, badge printing, and event networking to enhance attendee participation. By enhancing interaction, improving data management, reducing manual workload, and supporting targeted activities, EMS ultimately helps minimize operational costs associated with event management.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Event Management Software Industry?

An upsurge in the quantity of entertainment and industry-related events, coupled with the escalating necessity to streamline and automate their management, stands out as significant drivers propelling the growth of the global event management software market. Concurrently, to address expanding business needs for heightened customer engagement, quicker decision-making abilities, and improved actionable insights, numerous enterprises are embracing data-driven tools like EMS. This trend further fuels market expansion. Additionally, the increasing preference for cloud-based solutions as a cost-effective option for hosting virtual events, ensuring business continuity, and enhancing operational efficiency, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, emerges as another crucial catalyst for growth. Factors such as the pervasive presence of smartphones in daily life, the widespread adoption of social media platforms, the integration of various planning systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), and the ready availability of diverse subscription-based pricing models are anticipated to continue propelling market growth.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Event Management Software Market?

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:



Active Network

Bizzabo Ltd.

RegPack Inc.

Hubb

Gather Technologies

Eventbrite

EMS Software LLC

XING SE

Cvent, RainFocus Inc.

SignUpGenius Inc.

Ungerboeck Software International Hubilo

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on component type, deployment type, organization size, end use sector and Region.

Breakup by Component Type:



Software



Venue Management Software



Ticketing Software



Event Registration Software



Event Marketing Software



Event Planning Software



Others





Content Management Software





Visitor Management Software





Analytics and Reporting Software





Resource Scheduling Software

Others

Service



Professional Services





Deployment and Integration





Consulting





Support and Maintenance Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-Premise Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Sector:



Corporate

Government

Third-party Planner

Education

Mining Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

