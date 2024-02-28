Mannai's Partnership With BYD To Drive Qatar's Electric Automotive Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mannai, with over seven decades of experience in the automotive sector in Qatar and renowned for setting high standards in sales and after-sales, announces a groundbreaking partnership with BYD, a global leader in new energy solutions. This collaboration is expected to bring about a significant change in Qatar's automotive industry through eco-friendly and technologically advanced Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the market's discerning consumers.

BYD is a comprehensive solution provider in the new energy sector, blending cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. The brand has firmly established itself as a leader in world-class electric vehicles, marked by significant milestones, including the recent production of its 6 million new energy vehicles.

The Distributorship Agreement was officially signed by AD Huang, General Manager of BYD Middle East and Africa, and Rajesh Krishnan, Group General Manager of Mannai Automotive, marking a new era of sustainable transportation solutions for Qatar. The meeting of two of the most forward-thinking companies in the automotive world also featured a presentation by Adam Peng, Regional Sales Director of BYD GCC and Levant Region, who discussed BYD's unique and innovative approach to design.

During the event, AD Huang emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“BYD is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, and our alliance with Mannai is a testament to our shared vision of a greener future. With Mannai's in-depth market insight and our world-leading innovative technology, we are poised to profoundly transform Qatar's automotive sector.”

Rajesh Krishnan highlighted the alignment of Mannai's customer-focused ethos with BYD's pioneering spirit:“Mannai's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences finds a perfect partner in BYD's Premium, reliable, and cutting-edge electric vehicles. This collaboration is more than just a business agreement-it is about shaping Qatar's greener future in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sahar Jamil, Brand Manager of Mannai, elaborated on the unique attributes of BYD's impressive lineup, set to launch in Qatar:“The introduction of the BYD Seal, ATTO 3, HAN, QIN Plus Dm-I, and SONG will redefine standards in our nation's electric vehicle segment. A marvel of engineering, combining aesthetic appeal with performance, these next-generation EVs are the epitome of luxury and efficiency. They symbolize Mannai's commitment to bringing innovative and premium new vehicle brands to Qatar.”