Army Opens Fire On Pakistani Drone Near Loc In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Army troops guarding the Line of Control fired nearly two dozen rounds at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, the officials said.
The incident happened late Tuesday, prompting a search operation to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, they said.
The operation was on when the last reports were received, they added.
The troops also opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sarla area of the Poonch sector on Tuesday night. The area was searched and nothing was found on the ground, officials said.
