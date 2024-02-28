North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Outlook 2024, Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Report by Product Type (Technical Grade, Pharma Grade), Application (Vinyl Chloride Monomer, Ethyleneamines, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 “, The

North America ethylene dichloride (EDC) market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%

during 2024-2032.

Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is a volatile, flammable liquid that is soluble in organic solvents but only slightly soluble in water. It is also oily and colorless with a sweet odor and relatively high density. It is manufactured through the direct chlorination of ethylene or the oxychlorination process, where hydrogen chloride reacts with ethylene in the presence of oxygen. It plays a key intermediate in the production of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), the precursor for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer. It serves as a chemical intermediate, which enables the synthesis of essential chemicals used in everyday products, including plastics, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items.

North America Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, rising investments in infrastructure development projects, including residential and commercial construction, which requires high quantities of PVC for piping, wiring, and other construction materials, represent one of the crucial factors propelling the market growth in North America. In addition, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities by chemical manufacturers is leading to the development of new and improved EDC production processes that are more efficient, less energy-intensive, and have reduced environmental impacts. Furthermore, the growing development of more sustainable and efficient PVC products, such as bio-based or phthalate-free plasticizers, is catalyzing the demand for EDC as industries seek to meet user preferences for greener products. Apart from this, the rising vertical integration of supply chains within the chemical industry, where producers of EDC also engage in the production of VCM and PVC, is streamlining operations and reducing costs. Additionally, the increasing integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain for supply chain management, to enhance production efficiency, transparency, and traceability in EDC, is bolstering the market growth in the region. These technologies can lead to better demand forecasting, inventory management, and operational efficiencies. Besides this, the growing need for durable and resistant materials like PVC for various applications, ranging from piping to insulation, in the energy sector, including oil and gas and renewable energy installations, is offering a favorable market outlook in the region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Technical Grade Pharma Grade

Breakup by Application:



Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Ethyleneamines Others

Breakup by Country:



United States Canada

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Olin Corporation

Shintech Incorporated Westlake Chemical Corporation

