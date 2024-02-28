CEO Of SWISS To Move To Parent Company Lufthansa

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After more than three years as CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), Dieter Vranckx is shifting to the Executive Board of parent company Lufthansa.

Vranckx has been appointed Lufthansa's Chief Commercial Officer with effect from July 1, 2024, SWISS announced on Thursday evening. He will continue to support the subsidiary airline as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The search for his successor is underway.

At the Lufthansa Group, Vranckx will become Executive Board member for“Global Markets and Commercial Management Hubs”. The areas of“Customer Experience” and“Group Brand Management”, which previously belonged to the“Brand & Sustainability” department, will also be assigned to this department.

Vranckx has been at the helm of SWISS since 2021. He took over at a very difficult time in the middle of the pandemic, according to Chairman of the Board of Directors Reto Francioni. Vranckx quickly managed to lead the airline out of the global crisis in the aviation industry.

The Swiss-Belgian dual national has worked in various management roles in the industry since 1998, over twenty years for the Lufthansa Group and more than seventeen years for SWISS.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

