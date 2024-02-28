Debris From Downed Shahed UAV Causes Fire In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling debris from a downed enemy drone in Odesa caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy launched a drone attack from the Black Sea area on the southern coastal districts. The air defense forces successfully intercepted all Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the report says.

"The fire was promptly extinguished. No people were injured," the Southern Defense Forces added.

As reported, on the evening of February 27, explosions were heard in Odesa.

Photo is illustrative, from open sources