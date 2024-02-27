Saudi Arabia Saves Big With Shorter Hospital Stays: 13,000 Beds Freed Annually

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Annual Health Performance Awards Celebrates Global Winners:

Saudi Ministry of Health celebrated Monday the annual Health Performance Awards, at a ceremony held in the capital Riyadh.

During his speech at the ceremony, Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel explained that the average length of stay for hospitalized patients has decreased from 6.5 days to 4.5 days, which means saving around 13,000 beds, equivalent to 5 medical cities. He also pointed out that the rate of those served within 4 hours increased from 36% in 2017 to 85% in 2022, with an improvement rate of 137%, while the mortality rate from acute heart attacks decreased to 15%, achieving excellent levels in best practice metrics.

Minister Al-Jalajel indicated that the improvement rate in the performance of the Saudi health sector since 2017 has increased by 40.1%, while the number of operations performed weekly has jumped from 2,000 to 8,400 operations, with the Ministry working to achieve the target for this year of 10,000 operations weekly.

The Health Performance Awards have witnessed this year a tangible expansion in covering various aspects of the healthcare sphere, including specialized tracks for the Food and Drug regulators, modern healthcare model, clinical review trials, support services, and healthcare Innovation.

The wide international participation in this year's submissions reflects the global interest in the efforts made by the country to develop the quality, and efficiency of the system, which contributes to improving the quality of life and services provided to beneficiaries, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.