Ericsson Research And Turkcell Sign Mou At MWC 2024 For 6G Research And Development

The partnership will aim to advance 6G research and development to drive technological advancements in Türkiye. Turkcell and Ericsson Research will enhance collaboration in research, international research and development (R&D) collaboration projects, and knowledge sharing on emerging technologies.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC) 2024, Spain to advance 6G research and development and drive technological advancements in Türkiye. Turkcell, the first and currently only Turkish operator with a laboratory dedicated to 6G research, and Ericsson Research site in Istanbul, one of Ericsson's 16 global research centers and the sole center in Market Area Middle East and Africa (MMEA), will foster bilateral research initiatives, strengthen cooperation in national and international research and development (R&D) collaboration projects, and facilitate the exchange of valuable information on emerging technologies. Ericsson and Turkcell will accelerate the development and innovation of groundbreaking technologies that will play a vital role in the advancement of Türkiye's national technology ecosystem. With a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and overall 6G vision and architecture, Ericsson Research and Turkcell will pioneer the groundwork for innovative future use cases. 6G networks, when deployed on a massive scale, will transform the way people live, learn and interact. It will enable the opening of new technological possibilities for immersive, ubiquitous, and multi-sensory digital experiences. Examples of important 6G. use cases can be sorted into three broad use case scenarios: the Internet of Senses, connected intelligent machines, and a connected sustainable world.” Dr. Ali Taha Koç, Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell says:“6G will play a vital role in realizing a digitally – transformed and programmable physical world, fostering connectivity and sustainability. The development of 6G will require significant investment in research and development. Turkcell is committed to investing in this area, and we are confident that this investment will pay off in the long run. By studying current ecosystems and the evolution of 5G, we will work with Ericsson to devise a roadmap to 6G and lead technological advancements in crucial areas required by future 6G networks. This collaboration with Ericsson represents a major milestone in our ambition to drive innovation and lead advancements in the telecommunications space.” Işıl Yalçın, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Türkiye at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says:“We are looking forward to embarking on this groundbreaking collaboration with Turkcell, which will set the stage for transformative innovations, shaping the future of telecommunications in Türkiye. 6G will profoundly impact a wide range of industries and promises to create a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable future for Türkiye. Our collaboration with Turkcell will explore the foundations of 6G research and cutting-edge solutions that will place Türkiye at the forefront of this technological revolution” Ericsson Research site in Türkiye has been an active participant in Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, the EU's key funding programs for research and innovation, through several projects and has been playing a pivotal role in the EU's flagship 6G projects, Hexa-X and its second phase named Hexa-X-II. On the other hand, Turkcell focuses on the development of 6G networks with artificial intelligence-based autonomous capabilities through the project“6GEN. Lab: Artificial Intelligence and 6G Laboratory,” supported under The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) 1515 Frontier R&D Laboratories Support Program. By pooling resources and expertise, Ericsson Research and Turkcell will aim to support the global standardization of 6G and make significant strides in the national and international telecommunications landscape.