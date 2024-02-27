Biopharma Stock News Bite - Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) Spikes Over 200% On News Making It Nasdaq's Top Gainer

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biopharma Stock News Bites - Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX ) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced positive updated clinical data for both of its clinical programs.

The stock is trading at $46.42 gaining $31.32, an impressive 207.45% pm today's news with a high of $50.00

"These clinical data show encouraging safety and efficacy with JANX007 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and with JANX008 in late-stage solid tumors. The clinical data provide compelling proof-of-concept for the TRACTr platform in a setting where many other approaches have failed due to material safety issues or lack of efficacy," said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO, Janux Therapeutics. "Our TRACTr platform provides an entry point to multiple, large solid tumor indications that are intractable with conventional TCE approaches. We look forward to continuing to advance these clinical trials and expanding to additional TCE targets, as we look to fulfill our mission to meaningfully address the unmet medical needs for cancer patients, especially those with late-stage disease."

Updated interim clinical data for PSMA-TRACTr JANX007 in mCRPC as of February 12, 2024.

JANX007 is in a Phase 1a clinical trial in subjects with advanced or metastatic prostate cancer (mCRPC). The subjects enrolled in the trial were heavily pre-treated with a median of 4+ lines of therapy. As of February 12, 2024, 23 subjects were treated with JANX007 in the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1a clinical trial. An increasing depth of PSA declines and RECIST responses at higher doses were observed, while a favorable safety profile was maintained. At a starting dose ≥ 0.1 mg, 14 of 18 (78%) subjects achieved PSA30 declines and 10 of 18 (56%) subjects achieved PSA50 declines. At a starting step dose of ≥ 0.2 mg, 6 of 6 (100%) subjects achieved PSA30 declines and 5 of 6 (83%) subjects achieved PSA50 declines. Initial step doses of JANX007 ≥ 0.2 mg drove deeper and more durable PSA responses, including one subject that achieved a PSA90 decline.

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) was observed to be temporary and mild, presenting only as low-grade 1 or 2 events, and was quickly managed with treatment. These incidents of CRS were mainly reported during the first treatment cycle, with no subsequent occurrences in later cycles. Similarly, the majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) not associated with CRS were of low severity (Grade 1 or 2) and also primarily occurred in the initial cycle. There was a low incidence of Grade 3 TRAEs, and no Grade 4 or 5 events were observed. JANX007 has been administered at doses up to 3mg, significantly exceeding the anticipated maximum tolerable dose for the parental T cell engager, while the maximum tolerable dose for the TRACTr has not yet been established.

Based on this safety profile, we are continuing dose optimization for JANX007 with the goal of further deepening PSA responses, while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Janux anticipates providing an update on doses for expansion in the second half of 2024.

